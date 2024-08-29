Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading 27.3% Higher

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) shot up 27.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 220.25 ($2.90). 138,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 56,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.28).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.02.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

