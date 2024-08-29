Fawwad Qureshi Sells 624 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80.

Trupanion Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

