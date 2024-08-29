FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $412.46

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 412.46 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 413.50 ($5.45). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.41), with a volume of 30,986 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FDM Group from GBX 365 ($4.81) to GBX 430 ($5.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 392.70. The firm has a market cap of £442.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,464.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 10,357.14%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($656.93). In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($656.93). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £997.74 ($1,315.76). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,563 shares of company stock worth $1,113,874. Insiders own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

