Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.82.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.