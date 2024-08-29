FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Cut by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $296.13 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

