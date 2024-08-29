FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 385.7% in August

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,800 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the July 31st total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.3 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

FBBPF opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.