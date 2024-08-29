FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 385.7% in August

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,800 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the July 31st total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.3 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %
FBBPF opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
