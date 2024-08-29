Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Financial Comparison

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and WesBanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $70.18 million 4.10 $18.21 million $2.83 17.73 WesBanco $582.23 million 3.28 $159.03 million $2.40 13.37

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 14.14% 11.48% 0.84% WesBanco 15.22% 5.90% 0.79%

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and WesBanco has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 0 4 3 0 2.43

WesBanco has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Summary

WesBanco beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

