Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 138.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,626,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.