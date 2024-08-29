Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

