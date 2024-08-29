Financial Contrast: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 6.79% 4.51% 0.32% CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBI and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $8.39 billion 0.93 $601.98 million $1.98 13.09 CleanSpark $342.81 million 7.10 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SBI and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 1 4.00 CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $18.97, suggesting a potential upside of 77.59%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than SBI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SBI has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats SBI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

