Financial Contrast: Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) vs. Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marketing Alliance and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Roadzen has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.94%. Given Roadzen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Roadzen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $19.59 million 0.60 $1.04 million $0.15 9.60 Roadzen $46.72 million 3.47 -$99.67 million N/A N/A

Marketing Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roadzen.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 6.11% N/A N/A Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81%

Summary

Roadzen beats Marketing Alliance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Free Report)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

