Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 161,621 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 15% compared to the typical volume of 140,461 call options.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLF opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.