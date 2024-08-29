Financial Survey: Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) & inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for inTEST and Meyer Burger Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 2 1 0 2.33 Meyer Burger Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

inTEST currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.45%. Given inTEST’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe inTEST is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 6.41% 10.16% 6.89% Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of inTEST shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $122.64 million 0.71 $9.34 million $0.65 10.78 Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

inTEST has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

Summary

inTEST beats Meyer Burger Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies. The Electronic Test segment offers in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head’s interface board and the prober’s probing assembly. This segment also provides tester interfaces that offer electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or IC handler; scorpion flying probe test systems that designs and manufactures robotics-based electronic test equipment; and BRiZ automated test and programming services. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The Environmental Technologies segment provides ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; thermal chambers; thermal platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that offer tempered gas or fluid; and ultra-cold storage solutions, including biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and mobile storage solutions. The Process Technologies segment offers EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems; and digital streaming and image capturing solutions. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

