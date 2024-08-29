Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.66

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.66 and traded as high as C$40.21. Finning International shares last traded at C$39.35, with a volume of 585,986 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.38.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTT

Finning International Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.66.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.04. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 3.9543198 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,650.00. In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, with a total value of C$194,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,841 shares of company stock valued at $298,189. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.