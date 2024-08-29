First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.57

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.57 and traded as high as $45.23. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 13,205 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $371.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

