First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $22,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,978.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,871.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,715.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,274.91 and a 12-month high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,920.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.