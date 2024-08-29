First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

