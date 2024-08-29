First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 103 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of UPS opened at $129.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

