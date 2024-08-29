First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 18.83% 8.96% 0.90% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 3 0 0 1.50 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Hawaiian and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and Bay Banks of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $790.71 million 3.89 $234.98 million $1.74 13.83 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

(Get Free Report)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.