First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 1,656 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average of $197.47. The company has a market capitalization of $632.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

