First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.68.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

