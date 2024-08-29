First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

First National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First National Financial stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.20.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.5845137 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 41,145 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.67.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

