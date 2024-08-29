First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
First Pacific Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.64.
First Pacific Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
- What is Put Option Volume?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.