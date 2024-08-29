First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.64.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

