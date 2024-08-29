First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $98.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

