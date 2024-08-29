First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DDIV stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.