First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.60

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and traded as low as $55.35. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 2,002 shares trading hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
