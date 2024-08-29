FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 2,864 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,226,511.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,708. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in FirstCash by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.