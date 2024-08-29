Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSUN opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Get Firstsun Capital Bancorp alerts:

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.