Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FSUN opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $43.80.
Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter.
About Firstsun Capital Bancorp
FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Firstsun Capital Bancorp
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.