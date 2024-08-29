FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.97 and last traded at $131.51. 1,143 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $132.14.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

