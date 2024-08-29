FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.96 and last traded at $65.22. 2,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

