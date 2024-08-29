Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLUT. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $206.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.80. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.