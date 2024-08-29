Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLUT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $206.84 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,079,000 after purchasing an additional 608,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,170,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

