FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

