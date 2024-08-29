Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% yr/yr to ~$8.09-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.13 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,145. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on FL
Insider Activity at Foot Locker
In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.