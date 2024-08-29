Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% yr/yr to ~$8.09-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.13 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,145. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FL

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.