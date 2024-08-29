Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $35.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,684 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 264,598 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

