Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 9,837,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,464,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.