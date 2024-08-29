Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.50

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.50 and traded as high as $76.85. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 166 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

