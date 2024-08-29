Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 4.44 and last traded at 4.40. 32,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 73,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.39.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is 4.51 and its 200 day moving average is 4.79.
Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
About Fortitude Gold
Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.
