Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $89,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

