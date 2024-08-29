Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 682.5 days.

Forvia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Forvia has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

