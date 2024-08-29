Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 682.5 days.
Forvia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Forvia has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.
Forvia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.