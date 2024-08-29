Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $2.30 (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.30 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of NYSE:FEDU traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 4,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $22.70.
About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
