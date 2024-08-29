Francis J. Pelzer Sells 100 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $205.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.04.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

Institutional Trading of F5

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 6,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $45,937,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.