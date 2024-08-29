Frank S. Lucente Sells 3,000 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

About Energy Services of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth $109,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

