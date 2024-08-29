Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.
Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
FLIN stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.
About Franklin FTSE India ETF
The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
