Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Trading Down 6.5%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 488,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,304,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Further Reading

