Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $14.39. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 50,462 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $134.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.