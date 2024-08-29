Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

