Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.23. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 8,124 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $106.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,927.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,908 shares of company stock worth $287,698 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

