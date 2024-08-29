FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $20.08 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

