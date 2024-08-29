FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,995 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FSK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 46,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.